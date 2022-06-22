Maradona's medical personnel to face homicide trial

Journalists record a video inside a plane during a presentation of an aircraft dedicated to the late soccer legend Diego Maradona, at a military base in Moron, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A ceremony was held before the airplane departs for different provinces of Argentina and other parts of the world reaching its final destination at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. The aircraft, owned by a local business group, will carry and display jerseys and other objects that belonged to Maradona. It is one of the many tributes planned to coincide with the first World Cup since his death. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)