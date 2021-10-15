More than 90 snakes found under Northern California home

This Oct. 2, 2021 shows a group of venomous Northern Pacific rattlesnakes which were extracted from a under a home in Santa Rosa, Calif. Al Wolf is used to clearing one or two snakes from under houses but recently was called by a woman who said she had seen rattlesnakes scurry under her Northern California house and was surprised to find more than 90 rattlesnakes getting ready to hibernate. (Sonoma County Reptile Rescue via AP)