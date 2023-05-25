LONDON (AP) — Police say a car has collided with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister's home and offices are located.
The Metropolitan Police force said there were no reports of injuries. Police said a man was arrested Thursday at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.
Video footage posted on social media showed a white car with its trunk open up against the tall metal gates.
It was not immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate. Police said they were working to establish the circumstances.
Public access to the street is restricted and the gates are protected at all times by armed police officers.