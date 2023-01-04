College scam mastermind Rick Singer gets 3.5 years in prison

FILE - William "Rick" Singer founder of the Edge College & Career Network, departs federal court in Boston, on March 12, 2019. The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal is set to be sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, after helping authorities secure the convictions of a slew of wealthy parents involved in his scheme to rig the selection process at top-tier schools. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)