Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia

The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the celebration of life for Irvo Otieno in North Chesterfield, Va., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man, died after he was pinned to the floor by seven sheriff's deputies and several others while he was being admitted to a mental hospital. (Eva Russo/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)