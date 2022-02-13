Film alluding to violence made by Denver shooter released

FILE - Mourners gather outside a tattoo parlor along South Broadway on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Denver, one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left six people dead, including the suspected shooter Monday, and left two more people wounded. Lyndon McCleod, who fatally shot five people before being killed by police, alluded to violence in a film for sale on a website that previously sold fictional e-books he's believed to have written, with victims and scenes similar to the attacks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)