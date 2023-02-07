Overnight rescue dig saves toddler trapped in Thai well

Following an overnight emergency operation, rescue workers and military carry a 1 year-old from a deep hole in the northern Thailand province of Tak, 420 kms. (260 miles) north of Bangkok, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The toddler, who is from Myanmar, fell into the 15 meter deep hole used for groundwater pipes yesterday evening. (AP Photo/Chiravuth Rungjamratratsami)