4 people arrested on suspicion of hanging Vinícius Junior effigy off bridge

A cyclist rides past a poster of Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Monday, May 22, 2023. Spanish soccer is again embroiled in a racism debate after yet another case of abuse against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, with the president of Spain's soccer federation acknowledging that the country has a racism problem and the player's club asking authorities to investigate the latest incident as a hate crime. (AP Photo/Paul White)