Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences plus 260 years

Rachel Pharn, 26, speaks with media outside Manhattan federal court, after making an impact statement at the sentencing of convicted Islamic terrorist Sayfullo Saipov, Wednesday May 17, 2023, in New York. Saipov, 35, carried out an attack on Halloween in 2017 when he ran his rented truck onto a bike path in lower Manhattan killing eight people and injuring eighteen, including Pharn. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)