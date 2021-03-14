London police under pressure over clashes at women's protest

People pay their respects and look at the floral tributes placed at the bandstand in Clapham Common on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in memory of Sarah Everard who was abducted and murdered after last being seen walking home from a friend's apartment in south London on the night of March 3. Hundreds of people in London defied coronavirus restrictions Saturday to pay their respects to Everard who disappeared while walking home and was found dead a week later. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)