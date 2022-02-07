Supreme Court sides with GOP in Alabama election map case

FILE - Sen. Rodger Smitherman compares U.S. Representative district maps during the special session on redistricting at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Nov. 3, 2021. The Supreme Court has put on hold a lower court ruling that Alabama must draw new congressional districts before the 2022 elections, boosting Republican chances to hold six of the state’s seven seats in the House of Representatives. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File)