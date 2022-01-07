Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

FILE - Oromos protest against the government and call for the release of prominent opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and others, seen on placards, during the annual Irreecha festival in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Oct. 2, 2021. Ethiopia's government on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 announced an amnesty for some of the country's most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas. Placard in Oromo reads: "Right. Arrested for Oromo truth". (AP Photo, File)