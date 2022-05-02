Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player's killing

FILE - A person holds a program for the funeral of slain University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday, May 8, 2010. Nearly 12 years after Love was found dead, George Huguely, convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial. Jury selection is expected in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, April 25, 2022 in a trial that will seek to hold George Huguely V liable in the death of Love. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)