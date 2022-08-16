Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska's 2 elections on Tuesday

FILE - Democrat Les Gara poses for a photo in downtown Juneau, Alaska, June 8, 2022. Gara, a former state lawmaker from Anchorage, is running for governor this year, with Jessica Cook as his running mate. They are among the 10 sets of candidates hoping to finish in the top four in the Alaska primary election Aug. 16 and advance to the November general election. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)