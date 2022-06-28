Court kills Flint water charges against ex-governor, others

FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit on Oct. 14, 2021. A judge had no authority to issue indictments in the Flint water scandal, the Michigan Supreme Court said Tuesday in an extraordinary decision that wipes out charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people. It's an astonishing defeat for Attorney General Dana Nessel, who took office in 2019. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP, File)