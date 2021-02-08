Bad weather halts Pakistani army search for missing climbers

In this 2018 photo provided by Alpine Club of Pakistan shows, Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, left, receives a souvenir from Karrar Haider, a top official of Alpine Club of Pakistan, at his office in Islamabad, Pakistan. An aerial search mission is on to find three experienced climbers, Sadpara and his two companions, John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr, who lost contact with the base camp during their ascend on world's second top peak in northern Pakistan, official said Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Alpine Club of Pakistan via AP)