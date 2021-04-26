Lawyer: Iranian-British woman gets another year in prison

FILE -- In this Jan. 16, 2017 file photo, Richard Ratcliffe husband of imprisoned British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses during an Amnesty International led vigil outside the Iranian Embassy in London. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, an Iranian-British woman long held in Tehran has been sentenced to another year in prison in Iran, her lawyer said Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)