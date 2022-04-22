Former Kenyan President Kibaki is dead at 90

FILE - `Previous President of Kenya Mwai Kibaki arrives for the inauguration of his successor Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani, near Nairobi in Kenya, April 9, 2013. Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90. Kibaki’s death was announced Friday, April 22, 2022 by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said it his passing was a “sad day” for the country and praised his predecessor as a great Kenyan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, file)