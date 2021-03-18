Armenia to hold early parliamentary election in June

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivers his speech in the Parliament building in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Armenia‚Äôs prime minister has scored a point in his spat with the top military brass, advancing his motion to fire the country‚Äôs top military officer. A political crisis sparked by Armenia‚Äôs defeat in the conflict with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region escalated last week when the military‚Äôs General Staff demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following his move to dismiss a top general. (Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo via AP)