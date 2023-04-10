King's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route

The Gold State Coach on display at the Royal Mews in Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday April 4, 2023, in which King Charles III and the Queen Consort will return in to Buckingham Palace after the coronation on May 6. King Charles III is taking a short cut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest coronation that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said Sunday April 9, 2023. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)