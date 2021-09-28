Panel finds 80 alleged abuse cases tied to WHO's Congo work

FILE - In this Anifa stands in her home in the eastern Congo town of Goma on Friday, March 5, 2021. A panel commissioned by the World Health Organization on Tuesday Sept, 28, 2021 identified more than 80 alleged cases of sex abuse during the U.N. health agency's response to an Ebola outbreak in Congo, including allegations implicating 20 WHO staff members. (AP Photo/Kudra Maliro, File)