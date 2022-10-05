Myanmar hands 10-year prison sentence to Japanese journalist

FILE - Images of Toru Kubota, a Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar while covering a protest, are displayed at the Japan Press Club in Tokyo on Aug. 3, 2022 as his friends gathered at the club calling for his immediate release. A court in military-ruled Myanmar has handed a 10-year prison sentence to a Japanese journalist who was arrested after filming an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat said Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama, File)