Alaska high court reverses ruling that roiled House election

Santa Claus stands in front of the North Pole post office, Sunday, April 24, 2022. A self-described "independent, progressive, democratic socialist" whose legal name is Santa Claus has gotten attention but has not been raising money. Prominent candidates in the field include former Gov. Sarah Palin, Nick Begich, Tara Sweeney and Josh Revak, all Republicans; independent Al Gross and Democrats Christopher Constant and Mary Peltola. (Iris Samuels/Anchorage Daily News via AP)