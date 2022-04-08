Test taker gets prison; coach convicted in admissions scam

FILE - Jovan Vavic, a former University of Southern California water polo coach, arrives at federal court in Boston on March 25, 2019, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. During closing arguments in Vavic's trial on Thursday April 7, 2022, his lawyer, Stephen Larson, said that the 60-year-old, who guided USC's men's and women's water polo teams to 16 national championships, was always acting in the best interests of the school and his team, never lied and never took a bribe. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)