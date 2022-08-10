Stranded whale euthanized after removal from French river

Isabelle Dorliat Pouzet, deputy prefect of the town of Evreux speaks to the media near the lock of Notre Dame de la Garenne where a Beluga whale is being prepared to be moved, in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, west of Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. French environmentalists are moving a dangerously think Beluga that had strayed into the Seine River last week to a salt-water river basin to try and save its life. The whale would remain in its temporary saltwater home for "two to three days" of surveillance and treatment before being towed out to sea, according to Isabelle Dorliat Pouzet, deputy prefect of the town of Evreux. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)