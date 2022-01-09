Biden shied away from news conferences, interviews in Year 1

FILE - President Joe Biden departs after speaking about the October jobs report from the State Dining Room of the White House, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington. As President Joe Biden wraps up his first year in the White House, he has held fewer news conferences than any of his five immediate predecessors at the same point in their presidencies, and has taken part in fewer media interviews than any of his recent predecessors. That's according to new research from Towson University professor emerita Martha Joynt Kumar. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)