Indonesia says 53 crew of lost sub are dead, wreckage found

Indonesian Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto, left, shows an image of the Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala on a screen during a news conference at Ngurah Rai Military Air Base in Bali, Indonesia on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Indonesia’s military on Sunday officially admitted there was no hope of finding survivors from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week with 53 crew members aboard, and that search teams had located the vessel's wreckage on the ocean floor. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)