Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau on the Lake in Branson, Mo., April 17, 2021. The ex-wife of Missouri GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens has accused him of physical abuse. That's according to an affidavit filed Monday in the former couple's child custody case in Missouri. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)