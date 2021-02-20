With no crowds, Louvre gets rare chance to refurbish

A worker cleans the Marly courtyard in the Louvre museum, in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Gone are the crowds' sweltering heat, the jostling for a view and the constant snapping of cameras. It's uncertain when the world's most visited museum will reopen, after being closed on Oct. 30 in line with the French government's virus measures. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)