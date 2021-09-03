Former Cardinal McCarrick pleads not guilty to sex assault

FILE — In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pauses during a press conference in Washington. McCarrick is due in court to face charges that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. The 91-year-old McCarrick is scheduled to be arraigned in suburban Boston's Dedham District Court Friday, Sept. 3, more than a month after he was charged. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)