Newlywed militant suspects blamed in Indonesia church attack

Police officers stand guard during a raid on a house that, police believe, is linked to the suicide bombers of Sunday's church attack, in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, March 29, 2021. Two attackers believed to be members of a militant network that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group blew themselves up outside the packed Roman Catholic cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, wounding a number of people, police said. (AP Photo/Daeng Mansur)