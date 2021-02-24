Prince Harry and Meghan support completion of relief centre

FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's foundation has helped support the completion of an emergency relief center in the Commonwealth. World Central Kitchen announced Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that the construction of the first community relief center in Dominica has been completed. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)