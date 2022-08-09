Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a news conference on March 11, 2022, at the governor's office in Lansing, Mich. Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are facing a second trial with jury selection starting Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, months after a jury couldn't reach a verdict on the pair while acquitting two others in the case. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)