China launches 3rd and final space station component

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, China's space station lab module Mengtian and the rocket Long March-5B Y4 is transported to the launch area at the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province on Oct. 25, 2022. China has launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station, realizing a more than decade-long endeavor to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit. (Tu Haichao/Xinhua via AP)