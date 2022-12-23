UN urges rescue of refugees adrift in Andaman Sea

FILE - Rohingya refugees gather to mark the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, at a Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The United Nations and other groups urged countries in southern Asia on Friday to rescue as many as 190 people believed to be Rohingya refugees aboard a small boat that has been adrift for several weeks in the Andaman Sea. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman, File)