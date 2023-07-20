Prominent Egyptian rights activist with ties to Italy is pardoned and released from jail

FILE - A giant portrait of activist and researcher Patrick George Zaki, hangs from the facade of Rome's Capitol Hill on Jan. 25, 2021. A prominent Egyptian rights activist with ties to Italy walked free from jail Thursday, July 20, 2023 a rights defender said. Patrick George Zaki, a post graduate student in Italy, was pardoned by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, along with five other people on Wednesday, according to the country’s Official Gazette. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP, File)