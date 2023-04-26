North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the North Dakota Legislature in Bismarck, N.D., Dec. 5, 2018. Burgum signed a bill Monday, April 24, 2023, that limits access to bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in several state facilities. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)