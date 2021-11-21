Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed prime minister

FILE - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announces new cabinet in Khartoum, Sudan, Feb. 8, 2021. Gibreil Ibrahim, the finance minister of the deposed government, and a pro-military minister told The Associated Press in Sudan Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 that time is running out for Hamdok, the country’s deposed prime minister, to agree to take a post in a military-led government after top generals seized power last month. Hamdok is currently under house arrest in the capital of Khartoum. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)