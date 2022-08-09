Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit to be heard by LA jury

FILE - Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant died in Calabasas, Calif., Jan. 26, 2020. Bryant's widow is taking her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department to a federal jury seeking compensation for photos deputies shared of the remains of the NBA star, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash in 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)