Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed

FILE - In this image from police body camera video former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin stands outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020, with a crowd of onlookers behind him. The image was shown as prosecutor Steve Schleicher gave closing arguments April 19, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. As the federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights is set to begin Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, some wonder whether Derek Chauvin – the officer already convicted of Floyd's murder – will take the stand. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)