Trans kids fear Alabama laws targeting medicine, bathrooms

FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey waves as she arrives to deliver her State of the State address at the State Capitol Building in Montgomery, Ala., Jan. 11, 2022. Ninth grader Harleigh Walker, 15, spent her spring break trying unsuccessfully to persuade members of the state House and Senate to reject legislation banning gender-affirming medications for transgender kids like her under 19. On Thursday, April 7, Alabama lawmakers passed the measure, and Gov. Ivey signed it into law on Friday. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File)