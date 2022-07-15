AP Interview: Sri Lankan candidate to 'listen to the people'

Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa arrives for an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Premadasa, who is seeking the presidency next week, vowed Friday to “listen to the people” who are struggling through the island nation’s worst economic crisis and to hold accountable the president who fled under pressure from protesters. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)