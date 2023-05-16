A rare, endangered seal named Yulia basks on Tel Aviv beach

Yulia, an endangered Mediterranean monk seal rests on the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. An unexpected visitor spotted sunbathing on a beach in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv is turning heads and causing a media buzz. But it's not American film director and Tel Aviv mainstay Quentin Tarantino or another celebrity. It's Yulia. The seal cow first appeared south of Tel Aviv's main beachfront last Friday, drawing clusters of curious onlookers to the rocky beach south of Jaffa's historic center on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)