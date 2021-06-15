Slovakia court tosses acquittals in reporter's slaying

Defendant Marian Kocner, center left, and his lawyer Marek Para sit at the Supreme Court in Bratislava, Slovakia, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Slovakia’s appeals court has dismissed a lower court verdict that acquitted a businessman accused of masterminding the 2018 slayings of an investigative journalist who had written about him and the journalist’s fiancee. The verdict by Slovakia’s Supreme Court means that the case now returns to the Specialized Criminal Court in Pezinok that ruled in September to clear the businessman, Marian Kocner, and one co-defendant of murder in the killings of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova, both 27. (Jaroslav Novak/TASR via AP)