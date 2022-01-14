GOP Rep. Katko, who voted to impeach Trump, won't run again

FILE — Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., questions Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor as he testifies before a House Committee on Homeland Security meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington, July 22, 2020. Katko, who has represented central New York in Congress for four terms, announced on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, that he will not seek reelection this year. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)