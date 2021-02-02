Capt. Tom Moore, UK veteran who walked for NHS, dies at 100

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Tom Moore, in the role of Chief Inspecting Officer, inspects the Junior Soldiers at their Graduation Parade during a visit to the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, England. Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts, has died, Tuesday Feb. 2, 2021. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP, File)