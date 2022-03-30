AP sources: Broad asylum limits at border may end by May 23

FILE - Migrants, below, walk outside a camp that blocks the entrance to a pedestrian crossing into the United States, above, Nov. 8, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The encampment, now encircled in chain link fencing after an Oct. 28 operation by local police, is a temporary home for hundreds of migrants hoping to seek asylum in the United States. The Biden administration has a draft plan to end sweeping asylum limits at the U.S.-Mexico border by May 23 that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to people familiar with the plans. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)