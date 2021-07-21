Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe; GOP vows boycott

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference as Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., looks on at Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. She cited the "integrity" of the investigation. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)