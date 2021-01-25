US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up

The doors of the Baby Blues BBQ restaurant are seen locked in Los Angeles Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. California has lifted regional stay-at-home orders statewide in response to improving coronavirus conditions. Public health officials said Monday that the state will return to a system of county-by-county restrictions intended to stem the spread of the virus. Local officials could choose to continue stricter rules. The state is also lifting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)