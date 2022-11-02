University makes new review of Mastriano's doctoral research

FILE - This 1919 photo provided by the Department of the U.S. Army, shows Sgt. Alvin York of the U.S. Army in an unknown location. A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes hundreds of allegations of academic fraud. Mastriano was awarded a doctorate in history in 2013 for his research into American World War I hero York. But that research, which formed the basis of a 2014 book, has long been criticized by other researchers as inaccurate, sloppy and even fraudulent. (U.S. Army via AP, File)